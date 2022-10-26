Nadine: Should Channel 4 be Proud of Shows Like My Massive C**k?

Away from the SW1 drama, and after failing to get Boris back into No. 10, Nadine Dorries has turned her hand away from trying to privatise broadcasters to hosting shows on them. She has stepped into Piers Morgan’s shoes while he’s on holiday, and has clearly been given free rein over the topics up for discussion. Last night we got a lively debate about Channel 4, leading to Nadine’s best quote of recent times, “Should we be proud of programmes like ‘My Massive C**k’?”

While her hosting hasn’t gone entirely smoothly, as the above clip shows, Guido notes that with an average viewership of 8,000 during her first episode she is only 3,000 views or so off what Piers Morgan was achieving in September. There’s a future in broadcasting for Nadine yet…