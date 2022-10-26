Fiscal Statement Delayed to November 17, Upgraded to Full Autumn Statement

The government has announced the fiscal statement, initially set for 31st October, has been pushed back to 17th November. It will now be a full Autumn Statement. So much for the Halloween puns…

“Prime Minister Rishi Sunak [and] Chancellor Jeremy Hunt have agreed the Autumn Statement will be delivered on 17 November with an OBR forecast. It will contain the UK’s medium term fiscal plan to put public spending on a sustainable footing, get debt falling & restore stability.”

Hunt himself added:

“Our number one priority is economic stability and restoring confidence that the UK is a country that pays its way”

Kwasi initially brought the event forward from November 23rd. Rishi’s really relying on his own reputation in pushing it back again…