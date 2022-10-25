Taxpayers’ Alliance Funds Union Coffers

In recent days the UNISON union’s welfare fund has received a boost from a surprising source- the TaxPayers’ Alliance. The union-sceptic think tank made the donation after an error in reporting on their Trade Union Rich List. Guido doubts the “who funds you” brigade will hound the unions as much as they do the TPA…

They initially stated, incorrectly, that UNISON’s General Secretary Christina McAnea took home £225,891. In fact received a meagre £119,513 plus £12,756 in benefits, though some of her predecessor’s golden handshake was accidentally wrapped up in the TPA’s press-released figures. Tufton Street now funding unions: the Truss era’s truly over…