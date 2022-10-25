Reform UK have been quick to capitalise on the growing dissatisfaction amongst Tory Members over the coronation of Rishi Sunak. The party has gained over 1,056 members in the past 36 hours in addition to 6-figure donations over the last week. It also boasts over 500 vetted candidates and claims to be election-ready. Quite the headache for the new Prime Minister…

Guido spoke to Reform’s founder and sole shareholder Nigel Farage. When asked if he would step in and help lead the party, he responded:

“That’s the great mystery. All options are open”

Watch that space…

Even without one of the most successful political campaigners of recent British history as an opponent, Rishi faces significant internal problems. The Prime Minister was far from the favourite of Tory grassroots supporters and they’re not letting the absence of a contest prevent their grievances being heard. Not least in Guido’s inbox.

There was yet more evidence of a membership mass exodus as the page for membership cancellation on the Conservatives’ website went down due to high traffic yesterday. One fiery activist was especially keen to convey their discontent to Guido, even going so far as to tape a piece of paper to a rusty bin. Co-conspirators are clearly harbouring some burning resentment…