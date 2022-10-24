WATCH: Starmer Laying Into “Arrogant” Just Stop Oil Eco Loons

Sir Keir has just launched a blistering attack on the Just Stop Oil eco mob during an LBC phone-in show with Nick Ferrari. Speaking down the line to one of the group’s own supporters, Starmer – quite fairly – accused them of being “arrogant” and “wrong” for their lunacy:

“I think they’re wrong, I think their action is wrong… I particularly think about the images we’ve seen of ambulances coming down the road and not being able to get through because people have glued themselves to the road… my mum was very ill all of her life. She was in those ambulances when she was alive and there’ll be other families listening to this who are in the same situation. I think it’s arrogant… I don’t know how they can look in the eye [of] the families of someone who’s in the back of an ambulance. They certainly wouldn’t be able to look me in the eye if it was my mum…”

You can tell Labour are 40 points ahead in the polls when Sir Keir feels safe enough to talk sense like this…