Timings Revealed: Truss to Resign Around 10:15
  • Prime Minister Liz Truss will chair a meeting of Cabinet tomorrow morning at 09:00am.
  • She will then make a statement outside No10 at around 10:15am before travelling to Buckingham Palace for an Audience with His Majesty the King.
  • After this, the new Conservative Party leader Rishi Sunak will travel to Buckingham Palace for his Audience with His Majesty the King.
  • The new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will then travel to Downing Street where you can expect words on the street at around 11:35am.
