It’s been a rough few days for Matt Hancock. If his paintballing pain wasn’t enough, he’s now been given a bruised ego to boot. Matt had joined the crowd of Tories eagerly awaiting their recently-coronated leader, even securing a prime front-row position. After those to either side of Matt received friendly hugs and handshakes, all he could do was watch on as Rishi passed him by.



He will be hoping not to get the same treatment in the forthcoming ri-shuffle…