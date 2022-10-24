Starmer “Not Going to Discuss” if Izzard Could Appear on All-Women Shortlist

At this point it’s a purely academic question, given Labour already has 50% female representation in the Parliamentary party. Still, not a question Sir Keir enjoys answering…

“We have been the part of equality for women for many, many years and many of the changes in the laws in relation to equality have been because of a Labour government… Now more than 50% are women, there’s a legal opinion that says we can’t use them anymore… I know Rosie Duffield’s position – my position is as I’ve set out. I’m not going to discuss individual cases.”

All he had to say was “no.” Sheffield Central isn’t using an all-women shortlist anyway. Just ask Paul Mason…