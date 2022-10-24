Rishi Promises Tory MPs a “Broad Government”

Unfortunately Sir Graham decided that the media shouldn’t be allowed to hear Rishi’s first and only speech during this election. Thankfully Guido’s managed to track down an MP source in the room.

Rishi described this moment for the Tories as “existential” and says there’s an absolute need to unite the party, something he hopes to do with a “broad government”, signalling intent ahead of his first Ri-shuffle.

Rishi spoke of how he could see the members’ attraction to Truss’s summer platform of going for growth and lower taxes, however emphasised that the government has to be credible before trying this.

Multiple Tory MPs in the room said there was genuine unity behind him, after a weekend in which the herd moved and decided to heal itself. We still don’t know the precise number of MPs who nominated him…