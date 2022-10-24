Matt Hancock’s Paintballing Pain

Matt Hancock has been making the most of his return to the backbenches, with a viral TikTok from @ollie.notoliver showing him tooled up for a paintballing session. Unfortunately for the the former Health Secretary, his experience was tarnished by a well-targeted attack. Ollie admits “we shot him in the dick”…

A spokesperson for Hancock tells Guido:

“Paintballing is like politics. Incredibly fun, at times painful, but worth it in the end.

Perhaps Matt is hoping backing Rishi will be “worth it in the end”…
mdi-account-multiple-outline Matt Hancock
mdi-timer October 24 2022 @ 10:30 mdi-share-variant mdi-twitter mdi-facebook mdi-whatsapp mdi-telegram mdi-linkedin mdi-email mdi-printer
Home Page Next Story
View Comments