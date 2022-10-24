BBC Presenter Taken Off-Air for “Gleeful” Reaction to Boris Withdrawal

BBC presenter Martine Croxall has been taken off-air for an unspecified period for her “gleeful” reaction to the news that Boris Johnson had pulled out of the leadership race. Croxall was presenting the channel’s newspaper review last night when news broke that Boris had withdrawn from the contest. She opened the programme by joking “Am I allowed to be this gleeful? Well I am…”, and even admitted she was “probably breaking some terrible due impartiality rule by giggling”. It turns out she was right after all: now she’s been benched…

A spokesperson for the BBC said:

“BBC News is urgently reviewing last night’s edition of The Papers on the News channel for a potential breach of impartiality. It is imperative that we maintain the highest editorial standards. We have processes in place to uphold our standards, and these processes have been activated.”

Hardly a surprise…