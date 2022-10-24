BBC Presenter Asks Whether She Can “Be This Gleeful” After Boris Pulled Out

This clip from last night’s BBC News paper review show is going viral, after a clearly euphoric presenter asked the audience “am I allowed to be this gleeful? Well I am!” Her glee came about an hour after Boris announced he wouldn’t be standing in the Tory leadership race.

Given the way her former colleague Emily Maitlis reacted to the news of Boris standing it’s hardly surprising these anti-Boris views are still rampant inside the BBC, nonetheless it’s astonishing to see a presenter be quite this biased on air. Among the big political news expected today, prepare to see the BBC come out with a major mea culpa as the right ramps up anger on social media…