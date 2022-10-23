Inferring the Outcome With Partial Data

Using the figures we have as of Sunday evening – Rishi on 153, Boris on 76, and Penny on 28 – we have 72% of MPs having made an indication. Is that enough to base an inference upon? Let’s try…

The known preference percentages breakdown as below:

Apply those percentages to the unknown 100 MPs we get

Rishi 153 + 60 = 213

Boris 76 + 30 = 106

Penny 28 + 11 = 39

Allowing for round errors and switchers that is in the “too close to call” territory for Boris. One source in the Rishi camp on the hand told Guido that he thought there were “too many headbangers” undeclared and Boris would pass the threshold. We’ll know soon enough…