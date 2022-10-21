Who’s Backing Who: Rishi 53, Boris 52, Penny 19

The Spreadsheet is being updated in realtime. As always, MPs should get in touch with updates…

Click here to access the full spreadsheet.
mdi-tag-outline Data
mdi-timer October 21 2022 @ 10:51 mdi-share-variant mdi-twitter mdi-facebook mdi-whatsapp mdi-telegram mdi-linkedin mdi-email mdi-printer
Home Page Next Story
View Comments