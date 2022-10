Life comes at you fast. CCHQ have scrubbed any evidence of Liz Truss from their party website, not 24 hours after she announced her resignation. Yesterday, she was front and centre. Now… not so much.

Anyone hoping to snag Liz merchandise from the party shop – Guido’s got bad news for you: it’s all gone. Following the website link to buy an “In Liz We Truss” mug takes you to a dead page…

“I have no idea what just happened.” Join the club…