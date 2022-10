The news of Boris’s potential return to Downing Street is annoying all the right people. Stephen Fry has gone viral tweeting in his usual twee way, “No @BorisJohnson no no no no no NO! Under absolutely no circumstances. Ever. Ever ever ever, d’you hear?”

Guido’s sure Boris will have taken Stephen’s opinion on board…

Emily Maitlis meanwhile learnt the Boris news live on her News Agents podcast. You’ll never guess her reaction…

Shouldn’t hurt Boris’s chances…