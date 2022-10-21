Cold Eco-Loons Caught Short, Call For Buckets

In case being unwashed, jobless crackpots wasn’t enough, a group of eco-protesters have suffered new lows of personal humiliation.

Nine German scientists chose to glue themselves to the floor of the Wolfsburg “Porsche Pavillion”, and then complained when their host didn’t meet their demands. The request in question…”to provide us with a bowl to urinate and defecate in a decent manner”.

Guido isn’t quite sure by what standards publicly defecating in a bowl could be considered decent – clearly in the eco-lunacy community the bar for respectability is set low.



The protesters also complained that Volkswagen “turned off the heating”.



It seems a strange grievance for activists dedicated to conserving energy.