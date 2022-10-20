+++ TRUSS ANNOUNCES RESIGNATION +++

Liz Truss has announced she will resign as Prime Minister. The Prime Minister spoke to the cameras this afternoon, where she highlighted her achievements on energy bills and national insurance. She confirmed she had spoken to the King. At just 44 days so far, her term is the shortest of any Prime Minister…

It comes following a meeting with Graham Brady, where they discussed the expedited timetable for deciding her succession. The Prime Minister said:

“We have agreed there will be a leadership election to be completed in the next week. This will ensure we remain on a path to deliver our fiscal plans and maintain our country’s economic stability and national security. I will remain as Prime Minister until a successor has been chosen.”

There’s no proper word yet on whether Tory members will get a vote. And they’re off…