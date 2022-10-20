Tory Fracking Rebels Wait for Discipline as Whipping Operation Goes AWOL
The dust is still settling on last night’s jaw-dropping Commons scenes. Among all the chaos and confusion the Westminster Bubble is still deeply confused about whether last night was a confidence motion or not. If it was downgraded to merely a typical three-line whip, as No. 10 seemed to brief Graham Stuart, then rebels could expect a slap on the wrist; Cabinet Ministers Jacob Rees-Mogg and Anne-Marie Trevelyn however seemed to reinforce that it was a confidence motion, as did No. 10’s late-night Whatsapp to the Lobby threatening:
“Those without a reasonable excuse for failing to vote with the government can expect proportionate disciplinary action.”
Guido’s talked to four rebels who have confirmed they weren’t slipped, however still haven’t been contacted by the whips. The list of full-on rebels is difficult to disentangle from those senior MPs and ministers who were slipped, however Guido will give it a go:
- Nigel Adams – likely slipped
- Gareth Bacon – likely slipped
- Siobhan Baillie – likely unslipped
- Greg Clark – likely slipped
- Geoffrey Cox – likely slipped
- Tracey Crouch – likely unslipped
- David Davis – likely slipped
- Caroline Dinenage – likely slipped
- Nadine Dorries – likely slipped
- Philip Dunne – likely unslipped
- Mark Fletcher – likely unslipped
- Vicky Ford – likely slipped
- Paul Holmes – likely slipped
- Alister Jack – likely slipped
- Boris Johnson – likely slipped
- Gillian Keegan – likely slipped
- Kwasi Kwarteng – likely slipped
- Robert Largan – likely unslipped
- Pauline Latham – likely unslipped
- Mark Logan – likely slipped
- Theresa May – likely slipped
- Priti Patel – likely slipped
- Mark Pawsey – likely unslipped
- Angela Richardson – likely unslipped
- Andrew Rosindell – likely slipped
- Bob Seely – likely unslipped
- Alok Sharma – likely slipped
- Chris Skidmore – likely unslipped
- Henry Smith – likely unslipped
- Ben Wallace – likely slipped
- John Whittingdale – likely slipped
- William Wragg – likely unslipped
- Jeremy Wright – likely slipped
Guido will be staying in contact with his known rebel sources to see whether No. 10 decides to withdraw the whip from up to 13 of their own MPs…