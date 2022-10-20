Tory Fracking Rebels Wait for Discipline as Whipping Operation Goes AWOL

The dust is still settling on last night’s jaw-dropping Commons scenes. Among all the chaos and confusion the Westminster Bubble is still deeply confused about whether last night was a confidence motion or not. If it was downgraded to merely a typical three-line whip, as No. 10 seemed to brief Graham Stuart, then rebels could expect a slap on the wrist; Cabinet Ministers Jacob Rees-Mogg and Anne-Marie Trevelyn however seemed to reinforce that it was a confidence motion, as did No. 10’s late-night Whatsapp to the Lobby threatening:

“Those without a reasonable excuse for failing to vote with the government can expect proportionate disciplinary action.”

Guido’s talked to four rebels who have confirmed they weren’t slipped, however still haven’t been contacted by the whips. The list of full-on rebels is difficult to disentangle from those senior MPs and ministers who were slipped, however Guido will give it a go:

Nigel Adams – likely slipped

Gareth Bacon – likely slipped

Siobhan Baillie – likely unslipped

Greg Clark – likely slipped

Geoffrey Cox – likely slipped

Tracey Crouch – likely unslipped

David Davis – likely slipped

Caroline Dinenage – likely slipped

Nadine Dorries – likely slipped

Philip Dunne – likely unslipped

Mark Fletcher – likely unslipped

Vicky Ford – likely slipped

Paul Holmes – likely slipped

Alister Jack – likely slipped

Boris Johnson – likely slipped

Gillian Keegan – likely slipped

Kwasi Kwarteng – likely slipped

Robert Largan – likely unslipped

Pauline Latham – likely unslipped

Mark Logan – likely slipped

Theresa May – likely slipped

Priti Patel – likely slipped

Mark Pawsey – likely unslipped

Angela Richardson – likely unslipped

Andrew Rosindell – likely slipped

Bob Seely – likely unslipped

Alok Sharma – likely slipped

Chris Skidmore – likely unslipped

Henry Smith – likely unslipped

Ben Wallace – likely slipped

John Whittingdale – likely slipped

William Wragg – likely unslipped

Jeremy Wright – likely slipped

Guido will be staying in contact with his known rebel sources to see whether No. 10 decides to withdraw the whip from up to 13 of their own MPs…