New Prime Minister: Runners & Riders

After a premiership even shorter than the leadership contest that put her there, Liz has resigned. Thankfully, the search for her replacement will take a week, rather than two months. Here are the runners and riders…

Rishi Sunak – Polls suggest the membership have buyer’s remorse and might well back him this time. A Team Rishi source tells Guido “he has no choice” but to stand. Wouldn’t go down well with the right of the parliamentary party though…

Penny Mordaunt – Narrowly missed out on the membership stage of the contest last time. Clearly didn’t even bother furloughing her campaign after Liz won. Senior cabinet members told Guido during conference – remember that? – they were furious at how overtly she was on leadership manoeuvres. Would be a shock if she didn’t stand…

Ben Wallace – Consistently tops Tory membership polls. Some already branding him the ‘unity’ candidate. Ruled himself out last time after “discussing with colleagues and family”. Doesn’t look like he necessarily has the same concerns this time…

James Cleverly – A very charismatic guy, at the top of politics for years. Very loyal to both Boris and Liz, while managing to keep his hands clean of the economic mess of the past two months. Potential to suck up the Boris diaspora. Didn’t run last time due to his wife’s ongoing battle with cancer.

Suella Braverman – A source from her last campaign tells Guido they’re not yet sure if she’ll stand. Although it wasn’t a no…

Kemi Badenoch – Still has huge grassroots support; the question is whether big beasts like Gove would fall in behind her again. In the circumstances the party will want a more experienced hand.

Boris is currently on holiday on the other side of the world – although why would he want the job right now? Michael Gove has already ruled out standing. Guido was first to reveal Jeremy Hunt is not standing, and can rule out Tom Tugendhat.



Only a week to go…