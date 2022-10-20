Starmer Vows to Tear Up Anti-Strike Legislation

While the Tories disintegrate in SW1, Sir Keir is in Brighton wooing the trade unions at the TUC Congress with promises to rip up the government’s strike laws. As if the country needed more walkouts.

Speaking this morning, Starmer promised to “oppose and appeal” any new legislation on trade union rights, and vowed to repeal the 2016 Trade Union Act:

“So Congress let me stand here and spell this out: if they bring forward further restrictions on workers’ rights, or the right to strike, we will oppose and we will repeal!”

He also once again called for a general election. Good luck to the Tories hoping to do anything about this from the opposition benches…