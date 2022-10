Channel 4 have benched Krishnan Guru-Murthy for a week after his awkward hot-mic moment last night with Steve Baker. The broadcaster announced:

“C4 has a strict code of conduct for all its employees, including its programming teams and on-air presenters, and takes any breaches seriously. Following an off-air incident Channel 4 News anchor Krishnan Guru-Murthy has been taken off air for a week.”

What is this country coming to when you can’t call an MP a c*nt?