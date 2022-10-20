Krishnan Apologises for Calling Steve Baker a C**t

Krishnan Guru-Murthy was caught out in a telling off-air blunder following a Downing Street heckling match with Minister Steve Baker last night. After a testy exchange, he was caught saying “what a c**t” in reference to the Northern Ireland Minister. The unguarded incident only exposes what co-conspirators already know about Channel 4’s editorial balance. It doesn’t exist.

Of course he did then offer a grovelling apology, saying it was “beneath the standards I set myself”. Steve came off much the better party as he graciously accepted the overture. A lesson in Channel 4’s kinder, gentler politics…

UPDATE: Krishnan isn’t the only media personality making c**t-y mistakes…