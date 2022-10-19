Welsh Labour MPs Set for Major Selection Scrap

The new Welsh constituency boundaries have been published by the Boundary Commission for Wales. There are quite a few changes in the North East of the country, around Wrexham, Delyn and Clwyd, with both Rob Roberts and Simon Baynes out.

Down south, Stephen Crabb and Simon Hart face a battle to see who gets the newly merged seat, though there have been rumours Stephen Crabb was preparing to step down at the election anyway.

Alun Cairns will also be nervous at the new proposals; Jamie Wallis, Simon Baynes and Robin Millar are all set to lose their seats. Fay Jones’s seat of Brecon and Radnorshire becomes a proper three-way marginal…



Given all of this analysis is based on 2019’s stunning result, and current polls show all but one Tory set to lose their Welsh seats, the more important changes are the smaller Cardiff and suburban seats down south. Almost all of them are Labour, with some grandees facing the threat of selection battles as they merge with other seats. Chris Evans and Ruth Jones face a battle in Newport as Neil Kinnock’s historic Islwyn seat gets abolished. England’s boundaries come out on the 8th November…