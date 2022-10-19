UK International Competitiveness Slumps After Tax U-Turns

Research from the Centre for Policy Studies makes grim reading for those who want to see Britain as a leading hub of investment. The UK’s tax competitiveness was put at 26th of 38 OECD countries, with corporation tax at a more respectable 10th. However, any silver linings were crashed by the government’s U-turn on corporation tax. The UK has now fallen to a wretched 33rd position, both overall and on corporation tax. The number of OECD countries more welcoming to business than Britain has now trebled…

The figures mean that Britain is ahead of only France and Italy amongst the G7. They’re hardly the enterprising nations Liz “no new taxes” Truss would aspire to. The figures bring home the lunacy of Tory wets’ attack lines. Robert Halfon had called the mini-budget “libertarian jihad”. What would that make the lower-tax US, Canada, Japan and Germany?