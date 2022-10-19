Three Tory MPs Announce Intention to Vote Against Fracking Confidence Motion

Amongst the rest of the Tory dumpster fire currently burning away in Whitehall, two Conservative MPs have tweeted their intention to vote against the government on tonight’s high-stakes confidence motion. Former Energy Minister Chris Skidmore tweets, “As the former Energy Minister who signed Net Zero into law, for the sake of our environment and climate, I cannot personally vote tonight to support fracking and undermine the pledges I made at the 2019 General Election. I am prepared to face the consequences of my decision.”

Tracey Crouch joins him, tweeting “Ditto“.

Angela Richardson does likewise:

This all feels like the crescendo before a major political finale…
mdi-tag-outline Fracking
mdi-account-multiple-outline Chris Skidmore Tracey Crouch
mdi-timer October 19 2022 @ 17:20 mdi-share-variant mdi-twitter mdi-facebook mdi-whatsapp mdi-telegram mdi-linkedin mdi-email mdi-printer
Home Page Next Story
View Comments