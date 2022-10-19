Top 30 Public Sector Union Barons’ Big Fat Six-Figure Salaries

Just as the country braces for yet another round of rail and mail strikes, the TaxPayers’ Alliance has released their annual Trade Union Rich List, revealing the annual incomes of the top 30 public sector union bosses last year. The average pay packet? £152,272. Solidarity, comrades.

Topping the list is UNISON general secretary Christina McAnea, who trousered a whopping £225,891. This is, of course, the same Christina McAnea who’s threatening the biggest NHS strikes since the 1980s. The TPA point out her salary alone puts her in the top two per cent of earners across the UK.

And as students brace for more education strikes, the Rich List also reveals nine senior staff at education unions took home £1,404,252 between them. Meanwhile the general secretary of the Communication Workers Union – the masterminds of the crippling mail strikes – took home £142,485. As always, nice work if you can get it…