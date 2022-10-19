+++Suella Braverman Sacked+++

The Guardian gets the major exclusive that Suella Braverman is out as Home Secretary “at the behest of the Chancellor”.

“Sources claimed the move was at the behest of the new chancellor, Jeremy Hunt, who has taken over control of the government’s economic response following Truss’s disastrous mini-budget, but who they claimed was now “pulling the strings”.

A major victory for tofu lovers everywhere…

UPDATE: Reports suggesting she was fired for breaching the ministerial code, after handling sensitive documents on a private phone. Chaos…