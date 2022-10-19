Senior Truss Aide Suspended

The BBC reports that one of Liz’s most senior No. 10 SpAds, Jason Stein, has been suspended from Downing Street. Chris Mason reports he is to face a formal investigation by the Propriety and Ethics Team in Whitehall, following massive anger from Tory backbenchers about briefings from No. 10 sources at the weekend, not least one particularly mean attack on Sajid Javid. Javid was meant to ask the first question at PMQs, yet mysteriously disappeared. Might he have called away to be informed of the suspension?

UPDATE: Guido now understands more context to the Stein suspension.

On Monday at the One Nation hustings, Guy Opperman stood up and asked the PM why one of her senior press guys was briefing against party colleagues, including Sajid, Gove and Mel Stride. While Guy didn’t name Stein it was obvious to everyone in the room who was having the finger pointed at them, including the other press officer present. Truss indicated she was shocked and took it away with her.

Sajid was informed of the One Nation showdown the next day, and reports now suggest he threatened No. 10 with a PMQs question about the senior advisor unless action was taken, which it was at the last minute. A senior Tory MP says the suspension is “great news”, accusing Stein of being “psychologically unfit” for the job he was asked to carry out.