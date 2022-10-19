Shapps Says Liz Has Around 80% Chance of Failing

Now that Grant Shapps has replaced Suella Braverman, Guido thought it’d be an opportune moment to listen back to what Liz’s new Home Secretary had to say about her just two days ago. Appearing on The Political Party podcast with Matt Forde, Shapps revealed the conversation he had with his wife on the day Truss sacked him as Transport Secretary:

“Belinda very wisely said to me, ‘hmm, so you’re fired?’ Yes. ‘So she said it very directly?’ Yes. ‘Hmm. Was this a 20% chance that she’s absolutely got this thing nailed, that kind of directness could lead to a very clear direction of government?’… I think the 80% [chance of failure] is closer to where we’ve got to… she needs to thread the eye of a needle with the lights off…”

Still, he’ll surely make an Excel-lent Home Secretary…