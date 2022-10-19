Labour Caught Lacking on Fracking

As co-conspirators will be aware, Labour have tabled an opposition day motion to ban fracking. This cunning plan highlights many contradictions in their position. Labour’s plans would end UK gas production and lock the country into reliance on international sources. Way more carbon intensive than producing gas here…

Labour will also find that regulatory standards can’t be controlled in the same way they can domestically. They could well be funding Qatari coffers for gas, whilst boycotting their World Cup on human rights grounds. Quite the own goal.

Labour’s position on fracking has evolved since the days when Ed Miliband recognised the advantages of fracked gas. As the now-Shadow Climate Secretary once said, “Of course, there could be a role for it if it can meet the safety concerns and the needs of local residents.”

Sounds a lot like Conservative government policy…

Charles MacAllister, Director at UK Onshore Oil and Gas adds:

“The nakedly hypocritical anti-fracking position from Labour is ignorant of reality and of our recognised need for natural gas for decades… Our question to the Labour party remains unanswered; what is their alternative gas supply plan in the absence of increases in domestic natural gas production?”

It’s no surprise that Labour is unable to identify the source of their hot air…