WATCH: Furious Locals Launch Fireworks at ‘Just Stop Oil’ Eco-Loons

As eco-loons squat on the now-closed Dartford Bridge another day, furious locals have taken matters into their own hands. Last night, footage emerged of fireworks shooting directly at the crossing, exploding just meters away from the Just Stop Oil protesters huddled on the bridge. No one was hurt, and this morning the group vowed to continue their noble mission by squatting until their “demand” of “no new oil and gas in the UK” is met. Maybe the locals will be encouraged to continue their own counter-protest. All’s flare in love and war…