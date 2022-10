Among the dire polling for Liz Truss this morning – including one showing she’s now about as unpopular as Vladimir Putin – comes this new survey of Tory members from YouGov. After the predictable question of ‘Should Liz Truss resign’ – 55% of members think she should – comes the more interesting poll of who should replace her:

Boris Johnson – 32%

Rishi Sunak – 23%

Ben Wallace – 10%

Penny Mordaunt – 9%

Kemi Badenoch – 8%

Jeremy Hunt – 7%

Suella Braverman – 3%

Nadhim Zahawi – 1%

Tom Tugendhat – 1%

Michael Gove – 1%

Given Boris has already earned his annual PM salary from one speech in the States, why on earth would he want this poisoned chalice…