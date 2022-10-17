Treasury Accidentally Reveals Cabinet Unity Concerns

The Treasury’s Flickr photo account has uploaded a swathe of hi-res photos, and accidentally forgotten to blur out some of the pages being held by Jeremy Hunt. In one of the documents he’s holding, we can read the Treasury’s concern about potential Cabinet disunity:

“I must emphasise – showing cabinet unity on these measures is critical to achieving the stability we need. Comms discipline is vital – the detail of these announcements must not be made public before the press conference later if we want them to have the right impact.”

The same document appears to discuss Hunt’s intention to set up a “new economic advisory [board?] consisting of leading and respected economists.”

Another photo also reveals deliberations about the Energy Bill Relief Scheme for businesses, which so far will only target the most “vulnerable sectors after six months.”

The Treasury looks to be deliberating “targeted grants”, and to bring down costs “we would need to provide much more limited support to” the most “vulnerable groups of businesses.” Still, at least it’s not as bad a screw-up as when No. 10’s Flickr accidentally leaked Carrie’s phone number…

Hat-tip: Rob Powell

UPDATE: The pages have now been blurred on the Flickr account. A bit late now…