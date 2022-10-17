Sadiq’s All Expenses-Paid Climate Pollution

The Mail reported yesterday that Sadiq Khan is yet again preaching climate action without practising it. The Mayor of London and six staffers will generate 18 tonnes of carbon dioxide by flying 14,000 miles to address a climate summit in South America. That’s more than three average UK citizens would emit in a year…

The trip is completely unnecessary, as the summit is a hybrid-virtual event they could attend from City Hall. The director of Flight Free UK criticised the move, arguing leadership is better demonstrated “through our actions.” This will come as no surprise to co-conspirators. Khan has consistently put performative climate activism ahead of the interests of Londoners. While Khan expands his £12.50 daily charge on motorists, he’s capitalising on all-expenses-paid pollution.