In the Labour selection showdown no one was expecting, Paul Mason is reportedly going up against Eddie Izzard for the safe seat of Sheffield Central. Michael Crick’s seminal Twitter account keeping track of selection battles has just announced that the former Corbyn stalwart supporter is going for the constituency.

My former colleague PAUL MASON has applied to be the LABOUR candidate for the very safe seat of SHEFFIELD CENTRAL. — @Tomorrow'sMPs (@tomorrowsmps) October 17, 2022

What has Sheffield ever done to deserve this choice, caught between a frock and a hard left face?