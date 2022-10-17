More 1922 Candidates Revealed

Following on from David Morris announcing his candidacy a week ago, the 1922 committee’s important job over the next couple of weeks has only become more clear. Since then, Guido can reveal a swathe of other names now putting themselves forward to fill committee vacancies:

  • Eddie Hughes
  • Iain Stewart
  • Jo Gideon
  • Harriet Baldwin

Guido notes that Eddie Hughes was, until recently, a local government minister before being sacked by Liz Truss, perhaps for having run Penny Mordaunt’s leadership campaign. Now he is going for a role in  the body that can change the rules to get rid of the PM who had him sacked.

Things that go around, come around.

There are two vacancies, following Nus Ghani and Aaron Bell’s promotions to the front bench. Let the race begin…
