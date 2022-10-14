Rishi’s Ex-Spinner Joins Times with Gove

Given it was the only paper to endorse Rishi Sunak during the leadership election, this morning’s Times splash that MPs are now planning to try and install Rishi as PM in a Commons coup fails to disguise its yearning hope. It now appears the paper is providing career refuge to increasing numbers of Rishi’s supporters. Last night The Guardian confirmed the well-worn Westminster rumour that Michael Gove is entering the mini-Shard, albeit as a Times Radio presenter and columnist as opposed to the more glamorous vacancy of deputy editor. Rishi hasn’t given an interview for quite some time…

Guido can also reveal there may be another reason behind the paper’s wishful coverage of a Rishi leadership coup. The Times has recently hired a new leader writer. None other than Rishi’s former communications SpAd, Liam Booth-Smith…