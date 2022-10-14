Read in Full: New Peers and Political Knighthoods
Knighthoods:
- Rt Hon James Jacob BERRY MP
- Rt Hon John WHITTINGDALE OBE MP
KCMG
- James DUDDRIDGE MP
Nominations from the former Leader of the Conservative and Unionist Party
- Angie Bray – Formerly Member of Parliament for Ealing Central and Acton, and leader of the Conservative Group in the London Assembly.
- Graham Evans – Formerly Member of Parliament for Weaver Vale.
- Sir Michael Hintze – Businessman, founder of the Hintze Family Charitable Foundation; Trustee of the National Gallery.
- Stewart Jackson – Formerly Member of Parliament for Peterborough, and Special Adviser at the Department for Exiting the European Union.
- Kate Lampard CBE – Chair of GambleAware; Lead Non-Executive Director of the Department for Health and Social Care.
- Dr Sheila Lawlor – Founder and Director of Research at Politeia.
- Dr Ruth Lea CBE – Economist, former civil servant and think tank director.
- Dr Dambisa Moyo – economist and author; formerly Commissioner for the Commission on Race and Ethnic Disparities.
- Teresa O’Neill OBE – Leader of the Council in the London Borough of Bexley; Vice Chair on London Councils; Deputy Chair of the Local Government Association.
- Professor Andrew Roberts – historian and journalist; Founder-President of the Cliveden Literary Festival.
- Dr Cleveland Anthony Sewell CBE – formerly Chair of the Commission on Race and Ethnic Disparities; Chair of Generating Genius.
- Rt Hon Sir Nicholas Soames – formerly Member of Parliament for Mid Sussex, and Minister of State for the Armed Forces.
- Sir Hugo Swire – formerly Member of Parliament for East Devon, and Minister of State at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office.
Nominations from the Leader of the Labour Party
- Sonny Leong CBE – Co-Founder and Co-Chair of SME4Labour.
- Frances O’Grady – General Secretary of the Trades Union Congress of the UK.
- David Prentis – President of Public Services International and formerly Secretary General of Unison.
- Kuldip Singh Sahota – Labour Councillor for Malinslee & Dawley Bank.
- Ruth Smeeth – Formerly Member of Parliament for Stoke-on-Trent North.
- Sharon Taylor OBE – Labour Leader of Stevenage Borough Council.
- Dr Fiona Twycross – Deputy Mayor of London for Fire and Resilience.
- Thomas Watson – formerly Deputy Leader of the Labour Party.
Nominations from the Leader of the Democratic Unionist Party
- Peter Weir – formerly Minister for Education in the Northern Ireland Executive.
Nominations for non-affiliated Peerages
- Dame Arlene Foster – formerly First Minister of Northern Ireland.
- Professor Guglielmo Verdirame QC – barrister and Professor of International Law at King’s College London.
Nominations for Crossbench Peerages
- Sir Peter Hendy – Chair of Network Rail.
- Air Chief Marshall Sir Stuart Peach – Prime Minister’s Special Envoy to the Western Balkans and formerly Chief of Defence Staff.