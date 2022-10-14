NEW: Coffey Call With Tory MPs Was “Delusional Nonsense”

The Deputy PM Therese Coffey has just concluded a call with Tory MPs, which saw under one third of MPs bother to tune in. Guido’s mole reports that they left the call early as it was “just f***ing awful”, with loyalists continuing to blame the media and “comms” for the tanking poll ratings and market instability. She apparently kept referring to notes…

One MP said it was pointless denouncing the media for instability when it’s the Tory party causing the instability.

Johnny Mercer led the charge against the current situation, calling it “dire” and “unsurvivable”, and saying it’s pointless to pretend otherwise. Guido’s unimpressed red wall source called it all “delusional nonsense”, accusing the deputy PM of being “monotone, dull, and having nothing to say”. Another argues that Coffey sat there as DPM was the “personification of how it’s all gone wrong.” Will the Tories pause tearing each other apart over the weekend? Guido highly doubts it.