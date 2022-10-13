WATCH: Cleverly Fails to Rule Out More Mini-Budget U-Turns

It looks like the lady might be for turning – again. Appearing on Sky News this morning, Foreign Secretary James Cleverly failed to rule out another U-turn on the mini-Budget, after being repeatedly questioned on whether the tax cut announcements will hold in Kwasi’s upcoming statement:

“Well the Chancellor is making a statement on the 31st October which gives a more holistic assessment of the public finances and our response to the global headwinds that every democracy… every economy in the world is facing.”

Later asked Kwasi will keep corporation tax at 19 in that statement, Cleverly added “Well, I mean the Chancellor will come to the despatch box…” Whether he’ll say ‘yes’ while standing there is up for debate, apparently…

Whether Cleverly knows a U-turn is coming, or he just doesn’t trust No.10 to stick to their guns for another ten minutes is another question. He was forced to make the argument that ditching Liz a month into the job would be “a disastrously bad idea not just politically but economically.” Small mercies...