Suella Braverman is Veering into the Anti-Growth Coalition

Suella Braverman’s complaint that “the largest group of people who overstay are Indian migrants,” and the Home Secretary’s comment that “We even reached an agreement with the Indian government last year…It has not necessarily worked very well,” have come at a delicate time for UK-India trade negotiations. The Indian government is keen on easier visas as they liberalise their import regime for British exports, Britain is aiming to get a trade deal signed within a month. Downing Street is said to be not best pleased with her comments.

Guido thinks we could do with a few more Indian doctors, broadband engineers and similar highly-skilled workers that are currently in short supply.

Two-way trade with India was worth £24 billion in 2021 and India is now the fast-growing fifth biggest economy in the world. This government is supposed to be pro-growth and in favour of controlled immigration. Suella would be better focused on curbing the growth of uncontrolled cross-channel immigration…