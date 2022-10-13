Michael Gove Attempts to Clean Up Politics

On a day of rabble-rousing, briefing, backstabbing and u-turning, Michael Gove has put it all aside and got down to business: stopping leaks. This afternoon he held a meeting with Thames Water to discuss sewage leaking into the River Bourne…

No doubt his colleagues in government presumed he spent the day chatting sh*t…

 
