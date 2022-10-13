Michael Gove Attempts to Clean Up Politics

On a day of rabble-rousing, briefing, backstabbing and u-turning, Michael Gove has put it all aside and got down to business: stopping leaks. This afternoon he held a meeting with Thames Water to discuss sewage leaking into the River Bourne…

Thank you to Thames Water for meeting me to discuss concerns about the Chobham Sewage Work’s discharges into the River Bourne. The matter is being taken extremely seriously and improvement work is now due to take place in Chobham, to be completed by spring pic.twitter.com/Dg0WhTR3Li — Michael Gove (@michaelgove) October 13, 2022

No doubt his colleagues in government presumed he spent the day chatting sh*t…