Gerard Lyons Blames Mini-Budget for Market Turmoil

As if last night’s 1922 Committee bruising wasn’t enough, now Liz’s former allies are turning against her over the mini-Budget – except unlike most of her agitated MPs, at least one is actually prepared to do it on the record. Gerard Lyons, one of the main proponents of her economics, is now backing Rishi’s corporation tax-hike, and blaming the mini-Budget for destabilising the markets. It was only three weeks ago that he called the Bank of England’s “concerns” over tax cuts “utter rubbish“, and the government’s growth strategy “very good“.Three weeks is now an aeon in politics…

Speaking to the Times last night, Lyons is now saying Liz should consider raising corporation tax after all as “the low-hanging fruit“, claiming:

“[that] is one possibility I would imagine they might want to be considering to plug any hole in the near-term finances while sticking to the commitment of allowing corporation tax to fall a couple of years out.”

This morning he doubled down, adding on Times Radio that while the mini-Budget was not solely responsible, it “clearly has contributed to a lot of problems” in the market. So far the government line is still “nothing has changed”…