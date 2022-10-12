Eddie Izzard’s MP Campaign Off to Flying Start…

Yesterday, Eddie Izzard finally followed through on threats to stand as a Labour candidate with the formal launch of a campaign to succeed Paul Blomfield in Sheffield Central. Complete with a moving video and a website, where running 131 marathons is listed as relevant “experience” for the job…

The campaign is less than a day old and it’s already off to a flying start. Here’s how Twitter user Rachel Horowitz described her encounter with Izzard while working as a waitress:

I served Eddie Izzard once. Went over with some free wine (bought by myself with my money as i was a fan)



I wouldn't vote for them by the way they treated me. Looked at me like I was an ANT.



How you treat servers is a great indication of who you are.



I wouldn't vote for them https://t.co/G1ViNKOSOE — Rachel Horwitz (awake and annoyed) (@horwitzpolitics) October 11, 2022

“I wouldn’t vote for them.” To be fair, Eddie actually has to get selected first. History shows that’s easier said than done…