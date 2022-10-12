Boris’s New Speaking Gig May Breach Government Rules

As leopards can’t change their spots, Boris just can’t stop coming up a cropper with government standards. This morning, Guido reported that the former PM has already embarked on his post-Downing Street speaking gigs, signing up to The Premium Speakers Agency and charging $150,000 for a speech in Colorado last night. So far, so expected…

One former minister has been in touch with Guido to point out the problem with this speech: the Advisory Committee on Business Appointments. Their rules for former public figures make it very clear that anyone who leaves office must wait a minimum of three months from that date before taking up an appointment or employment. The same rules also state that while one-off speeches, broadcasts or newspaper articles don’t count as employment …

” … if applicants intend to enter into a longer term arrangement, e.g. to join a speakers’ agency, plan a series of remunerated speeches or write a regular newspaper column, they should submit an application before accepting this work.”

Unlike Boris, Theresa May left No. 10 and contacted ACoBA in September 2019 to ask about joining the Washington Speakers Bureau. Her register of interests shows that she didn’t give any paid speeches until December that year.

Guido’s peeved ex-minister asks why they should have to obey the rules if others, like Boris, can just ignore them. Eric Pickles, you have your work cut out for you…

Guido has contacted Boris’s new office putting the allegations of forgetfulness to him…