Boris Pockets $150,000 in First Post-PM After-Dinner Speech

35 days after leaving No.10, and about 24 hours after incorporating his private office, Boris last night made his first after-dinner speech since stepping down as PM. Taking to the stage at the Insurance Leadership Forum in Colorado, the former PM reportedly had the crowd in the palm of his hand with gags about guzzling “very fancy” wine with Merkel and Macron and how “expensive” it was being born in New York. No doubt it was all made worth it by the standing ovation the brokers gave him at the end of the show. That and the $150,000 cheque…

Audience member Renato Lilienfeld, president of insurance broker Lilienfeld Corredores de Seguros, gave it the thumbs up:

“It was a privilege, an honour and a great opportunity to have the possibility to be so close to Mr Johnson in such an open environment. I found that he was quite relaxed. He spoke about many topics in general about what’s going on in the world, with Ukraine and with economics worldwide. He talked a little bit about what he was able to achieve in the years he was working as prime minister. He talked very much about Brexit as well and the reasons behind leaving the European Union.”

Any co-conspirators who fancy hiring Boris for themselves can now book him via The Premium Speakers Agency (where, for some reason, he’s listed as “Former UK Prime Minister [and] Former Conservative MP“). Fees negotiable…