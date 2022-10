Kearns wins with 241 votes in the final round. Here’s the full breakdown…

First round:

Kearns – 199

Fox – 135

Duncan Smith – 78

Graham – 46 (eliminated)

Second round:

Kearns – 217 (+18)

Fox – 150 (+15)

Duncan Smith – 85 (+7) (eliminated)

Third round:

Kearns – 241 (+24)

Fox – 200 (+50)

A major coup for a 2019-er…