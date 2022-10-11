Twice as Many Voters Want More Liberal, Not Tougher, Cannabis Approach

Suella Braverman’s inclination to toughen cannabis laws is not supported by the public, 42% of whom want a more libertarian approach compared to the 23% who want a tougher approach.

Braverman let it be known this weekend that she was receptive to cannabis being upgraded from a Class B drug to Class A, despite a fair number of her cabinet colleagues admitting to have smoked cannabis in the past. No. 10 clarified today that there are no plans to reclassify the drug. Guido would have thought that a pro-growth agenda would include growing cannabis to produce regulated and taxed products. That would be a libertarian agenda…

Whilst YouGov finds that one in five (19%) say the current laws are about right, across the Atlantic Joe Biden is going to further liberalise federal law to decriminalise the cannabis business across state lines. The world is legalising weed, so should Britain. Some EU member countries have fully legalised medical cannabis and recreational cannabis. If only we had a libertarian government…