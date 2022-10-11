Truss Gives Union Policy Back to Cabinet Office, ‘Brexit Opportunities’ Moves to BEIS

Liz Truss has just published a written statement on the Machinery of Government, which sets out a key reversal to Boris’s last reshuffle. When Gove was moved from the Cabinet Office to Levelling Up he took two key planks of his old department’s remit with him: the Union, and elections. Truss’s statement today announces that Union policy is moving back into the Cabinet Office, under the responsibility of Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Nadhim Zahawi. It appears elections policy is staying with DLuHC…

This will allow the Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster to lead the UK Government’s engagement with the Devolved Administrations and drive forward cross-Government efforts to deliver tangible improvements for people across the UK, working closely with the Territorial Offices.

The written statement also confirms that Jacob Rees-Mogg’s old Brexit Opportunities portfolio is following him over to BEIS, bringing together “work to tackle EU red tape, seize post-Brexit opportunities and efforts to ensure the regulatory and business environment enables the UK to attract investment and boost growth.” Will the reshuffle never end?